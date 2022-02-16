Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Date Set for February 17

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India may start at Rs. 69,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2022 14:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Date Set for February 17

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most advanced model in the series

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date has been announced
  • The launch will be livestreamed on Samsung India’s social media channels
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series' pre-reservations were kicked-off last week

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date is set for February 17, the South Korean company announced on Wednesday. The series comprises the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra that all were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week. The new range comes as the successor to the Galaxy S21 series that was launched last year. Among other models, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the best of Galaxy Note family to the Galaxy S series by providing integrated S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch livestream details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch will take place at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 17. The launch will be livestreamed through Samsung India's social media channels, the company said in its announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India (expected)

Samsung will officially reveal the India price of the Galaxy S22 series at the launch event. However, a recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would come at a starting price of Rs. 69,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut at an initial price of Rs. 1,09,900. Details about the estimated pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ were not reported though.

Last week, Samsung started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series in the country. Customers can pre-reserve the phones by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 1,999. Moreover, pre-reserving customers are entitled to receive a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S22 debuted last week at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while the Galaxy S22+ came with an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,000), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 90,000) in the US.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments.
Comment
 
 

