Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date is set for February 17, the South Korean company announced on Wednesday. The series comprises the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra that all were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week. The new range comes as the successor to the Galaxy S21 series that was launched last year. Among other models, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the best of Galaxy Note family to the Galaxy S series by providing integrated S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch livestream details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch will take place at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 17. The launch will be livestreamed through Samsung India's social media channels, the company said in its announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India (expected)

Samsung will officially reveal the India price of the Galaxy S22 series at the launch event. However, a recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would come at a starting price of Rs. 69,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut at an initial price of Rs. 1,09,900. Details about the estimated pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ were not reported though.

Last week, Samsung started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series in the country. Customers can pre-reserve the phones by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 1,999. Moreover, pre-reserving customers are entitled to receive a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S22 debuted last week at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while the Galaxy S22+ came with an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,000), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 90,000) in the US.

