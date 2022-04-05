Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 Series Getting April 2022 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 series update comes with firmware version S90xEXXU1AVCJ.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 April 2022 12:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 Series Getting April 2022 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February this year

Highlights
  • Samsung started rolling out a new security update for Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy S21-series phones in Germany are reportedly receiving the update
  • The latest update is said to include bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 lineup have reportedly started getting the latest April 2022 Android security patch. The update is said to bring stability improvements and bug fixes. Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22-series smartphones equipped with Snapdragon processors in some African and Asian markets are receiving the update now. The update for Galaxy S21 series is said to be rolling out in Germany. Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in February this year with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Samsung Galaxy S21 was unveiled back in January 2021 with Android 11-based One UI and the phones subsequently received Android 12 in the same year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series update changelog

As reported by SamMobile, the update for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with firmware version S90xEXXU1AVCJ and brings the April 2022 Android security patch to handsets in markets including Afghanistan, Egypt, India, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Philippines, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, and Vietnam. It is said to have a size of around 1.5GB.

The firmware version of the latest security update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is reportedly G99xxXXS4CVCG and it brings along the April 2022 security patch. The update is said to be currently rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra devices in Germany. The updates for the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 series are said to include general bug fixes and stability improvements.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 series smartphones will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are advised to update their phones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and put on charging.

Related Stories

