Samsung Galaxy S22, Older Galaxy S-Series Phones Delisted by Geekbench Over Performance Throttling

Geekbench’s delisting of Samsung Galaxy S22 series and previous versions is “permanent”.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 March 2022 16:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Older Galaxy S-Series Phones Delisted by Geekbench Over Performance Throttling

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series are no longer available for performance comparison on Geekbench

Highlights
  • Samsung promised to address concerns of app performance suppression
  • Geekbench considers throttling as benchmark manipulation
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 and other S-series models slowdown app performance

Samsung Galaxy S22 series and previous Galaxy S-series phones have been delisted by cross-platform benchmarking app Geekbench over a performance throttling issue that came to last last week. The phones include Samsung's preloaded Game Optimizing Service app that appeared to slow down the performance of thousands of apps, including a list of non-gaming apps. Shortly after the throttling was reported by some users on the Web last week, Samsung acknowledged its existence and promised to address user concerns through an update.

Geekbench said in a thread posted on Twitter that it has decided to delist the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra — alongside all models in the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and the Galaxy S10 series. The decision came as a result of extensive internal testing, the benchmark app said.

It also noted that the performance throttling by Samsung is considered as a “form of benchmark manipulation” as major benchmark apps including Geekbench are not throttled by the preloaded Game Optimizing Service.

Samsung promised to address user reports on throttling through a software update. However, Geekbench developer John Poole told Gadgets 360 that the delisting was permanent.

“This is the fifth time we've had to delist phones so we've started increasing the severity of the measures we're taking. My hope is this is the last time we see this issue,” Poole said.

Last year, OnePlus was spotted using a similar mechanism to throttle the performance of apps on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Geekbench as a result delisted the phones from its benchmark app. OnePlus also later clarified that the system-level slowdown was aimed to “provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption.”

Delisting means that the recent Samsung Galaxy S-series phones are no longer available on the Geekbench app for performance comparisons with other phones.

An email sent to Samsung on the update did not elicit a comment at the time of filing this article.

Geekbench noted in a follow-up tweet that the Galaxy Note series are not a part of the delisting as these models, including the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 models, were not found to have any evidence of throttling.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung, Geekbench
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 6a Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, Listed to Come With Google's Tensor Chipset

