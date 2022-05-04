Samsung is releasing the main camera features of its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series, for a few older Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series and Galaxy Z series models. These features include improved night portraits, improved/ supported auto framing function, an improved video call effect, among others. The South Korean company says that the camera features will be rolled out in a phased manner with each model having a different schedule. The update is scheduled to proceed sequentially until the end of May.

As per the announcement made by Samsung in a community forum, the phones belong to as old as Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as well as older Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones will get all five or some of the five camera improvements. The update is now being rolled out for the Galaxy S21 smartphones.

Improved night portraits

Night photography is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones. This feature, also provided with the telephoto lens in Portrait mode, helps in taking bright portraits under low light conditions.

Improvement/ support for auto framing function

This feature will be released for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

As per Samsung, the performance of the auto framing function in movie mode in the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series has been improved. The feature will now automatically zoom in/out and track by recognising the positions of up to 10 people at a distance of up to 5 metres.

Camera effects on video calls for third-party apps

Photo Credit: Samsung

Improving the video call effect

There are two sub-features under this function: firstly, a feature that supports background effects in third-party apps has been added. The supported third-party video call apps include BlueJeans, Google Duo, Google Meet, KakaoTalk, Knox Meeting, Messenger (Meta), Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Webex Meetings, and Zoom. Samsung has also provided details of the feature.

This feature is coming on Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy LTE.

These features are planned to come in Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the first half of 2022.

The second subfeature is automatic framing function. This function is only supported by the front camera. Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip LTE will get this feature.

Improved App Store Camera app quality

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera's image quality optimisation which works with social media apps' cameras will be rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphones.

Samsung Z Fold 3 improvements

The Pro mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 model can now be used on the telephoto camera. Furthemore, the phone will also support the Expert RAW app, which can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store later this month.

It seems that all these features are being rolled out to smartphones in South Korea only. As per a report by GSMArena, these updates should be available globally.

