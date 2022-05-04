Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Features Rolling Out to Galaxy Z Series, Older Galaxy S Series Models

The update is scheduled to proceed sequentially until the end of May.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 May 2022 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 has started to get the camera update

Highlights
  • There are a total of five camera-related updates
  • Samsung says the updates will be released till end of May
  • It seems to be rolling out in South Korea currently

Samsung is releasing the main camera features of its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series, for a few older Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series and Galaxy Z series models. These features include improved night portraits, improved/ supported auto framing function, an improved video call effect, among others. The South Korean company says that the camera features will be rolled out in a phased manner with each model having a different schedule. The update is scheduled to proceed sequentially until the end of May.

As per the announcement made by Samsung in a community forum, the phones belong to as old as Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as well as older Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones will get all five or some of the five camera improvements. The update is now being rolled out for the Galaxy S21 smartphones.

Improved night portraits

Night photography is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones. This feature, also provided with the telephoto lens in Portrait mode, helps in taking bright portraits under low light conditions.

Improvement/ support for auto framing function

This feature will be released for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

As per Samsung, the performance of the auto framing function in movie mode in the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series has been improved. The feature will now automatically zoom in/out and track by recognising the positions of up to 10 people at a distance of up to 5 metres.

samsung galaxy s22 camera features intext galaxy s22 camera effects

Camera effects on video calls for third-party apps
Photo Credit: Samsung

Improving the video call effect

There are two sub-features under this function: firstly, a feature that supports background effects in third-party apps has been added. The supported third-party video call apps include BlueJeans, Google Duo, Google Meet, KakaoTalk, Knox Meeting, Messenger (Meta), Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Webex Meetings, and Zoom. Samsung has also provided details of the feature.

This feature is coming on Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy LTE.

These features are planned to come in Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the first half of 2022.

The second subfeature is automatic framing function. This function is only supported by the front camera. Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip LTE will get this feature.

Improved App Store Camera app quality

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera's image quality optimisation which works with social media apps' cameras will be rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphones.

Samsung Z Fold 3 improvements

The Pro mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 model can now be used on the telephoto camera. Furthemore, the phone will also support the Expert RAW app, which can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store later this month.

It seems that all these features are being rolled out to smartphones in South Korea only. As per a report by GSMArena, these updates should be available globally.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 778G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display

