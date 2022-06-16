Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was expected to bear the model number SM-S900.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 June 2022 12:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S21 FE in January

Highlights
  • Galaxy S20 FE was the first Fan Edition smartphone
  • The company had planned to release FE editions for all flagships
  • The Galaxy S21 FE reportedly underperformed in the market

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may have been shelved by the South Korean tech giant along with the whole Fan Edition lineup. Samsung had introduced the Fan Edition (FE) lineup with the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE in September 2020. Since then, there have also been FE variants of the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Tab S7. This lineup usually includes toned-down versions of Samsung's flagship devices. These FE devices offer customers a slightly more affordable option to enjoy all the premium features offered by a flagship device.

Sammobile is now reporting that the Galaxy S22 FE is being cancelled. A Samsung device with the model number SM-S900, believed to be the Galaxy S22 FE, should have surfaced on various certification sites by now. Its absence purportedly suggests that the company has no plans to release a new FE device. The report further indicates that the company may drop the FE lineup altogether.

The Galaxy S21 FE was launched earlier this year in January, almost a year after the launch of the Galaxy S21 lineup. Although its arrival was late, there were plenty of rumours regarding the existence of the Galaxy S21 FE around the same time last year. So far, there is hardly any chatter surrounding the Galaxy S22 FE. There have been rumours suggesting the chipset choices for future Samsung devices. However, these also do not provide any significant information regarding the Galaxy S22 FE.

Back in 2020, Samsung had reportedly planned to develop more Galaxy FE editions of its flagship smartphones. However, the company has purportedly struggled to find a place for FE-labelled devices in recent times. Its Galaxy S21 FE launch was overshadowed by the arrival of the Galaxy S22 series only a few weeks later. This supposedly prevented the Galaxy S21 FE from performing well in the market.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
