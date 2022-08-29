Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in February this year.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 29 August 2022 18:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung is yet to reveal the regions that will receive the camera update
  • The August camera update for Galaxy S22 series improves video quality
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is getting a new camera update, the company announced today. The update brings several camera improvements including a bigger guide size and faster scanning speed while scanning QR codes from the Quick Panel, and more. Samsung has also optimised the memory and AI engine in Photo, Night, and Video mode, according to the blog post. The update also offers optimised HDR image quality in Photo mode. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled by the South Korean company in February this year.

In an official community blog post, the South Korean tech giant has announced it is releasing the August camera update for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company is yet to reveal the regions where the update will be available.

According to Samsung, the August camera update for the Galaxy S22 series adds support for the telephoto rear camera in hyperlapse mode. The company is also working on an “astronomical hyperlapse” feature as well, that is said to be released later. The new update also increases the guide size and improves the speed for QR code scanning from the Quick Panel. Now, in photo mode, if a document has been recognized before the QR code in it, the code will not be recognised. If the camera scans a QR code from a document, users can choose to cancel it, and tap to scan it again if they wish.

The August camera update also brings optimised memory and AI engine in Photo, Night, and Video mode, according to Samsung. It also offers optimised HDR picture quality in photo mode, optimised VDIS performance, and improved video quality. The camera update for the Galaxy S22 series also brings sharpness and contrast intensity adjustments to the telephoto camera in Pro and Portrait modes. Samsung added that the colour and darkness of images in Night mode have also been improved with the new update. The company is also working on improving the ultra-low light mode with AI learning, and it is said to be updated later.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled this year in February. The vanilla Galaxy S22 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Dual Pixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. It sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
IRCTC Now Allows Passengers to Order Food via Chatbot on WhatsApp: All Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  3. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  5. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  6. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  7. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G review: Going With the Basics
  9. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Set for August 27
  10. Netflix Reveals First Look at Enola Holmes 2, Starring Millie Bobby Brown
#Latest Stories
  1. Ava Labs CEO Denies CryptoLeaks Report Alleging Payout to Sue Competitors
  2. Atomic TV Broadcasts Live Video Using Lasers and Cloud Of Large-Sized Atoms
  3. Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously
  4. NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Halted Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
  5. IRCTC Now Allows Passengers to Order Food via Chatbot on WhatsApp: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details
  7. Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie
  8. Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla Full Self-Driving in the US, SpaceX Starship into Orbit by 2022 End: Report
  9. Jio Platforms, Meta Launch JioMart on WhatsApp for Shopping: Details Here
  10. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.