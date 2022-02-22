Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-bookings will go live in India through the company's live commerce platform Samsung Live on Tuesday, February 22. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22 series through the proprietary platform will get limited-period offers. The offers include discounts on the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4. The latest flagships by the South Korean company were unveiled earlier this month. The phones carry a list of upgrades over the Galaxy S21 models that were launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-bookings via Samsung Live

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will go on pre-bookings through Samsung Live at 6pm on February 22. This will be prior to the regular pre-bookings that will go live starting Wednesday, February 23. The series comprising the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale next month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking offers

Customers pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S22 through Samsung Live will be eligible to receive the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds worth Rs. 11,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Samsung will also offer the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 at Rs. 2,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone will also be available with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Further, select customers will stand a chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited-edition gift box with free Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung has not revealed any particular offers for customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22+.

The pre-booking offers via Samsung Live will be available until midnight. Moreover, the offers are more or less the same that customers will get under the regular pre-booking that will start from Wednesday. The regular pre-booking will take place through Amazon, Samsung India online store, Samsung Exclusive stores, and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant, while the Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs. 84,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999.

Model Price Colour Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB) Rs. 72,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/256GB) Rs. 76,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/128GB) Rs. 84,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/256GB) Rs. 88,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/256GB) Rs. 1,09,999 Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/512GB) Rs. 1,18,999 Burgundy, Phantom Black

The Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in the country from March 11.

