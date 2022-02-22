Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-bookings will go live in India through the company's live commerce platform Samsung Live on Tuesday, February 22. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22 series through the proprietary platform will get limited-period offers. The offers include discounts on the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4. The latest flagships by the South Korean company were unveiled earlier this month. The phones carry a list of upgrades over the Galaxy S21 models that were launched last year.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will go on pre-bookings through Samsung Live at 6pm on February 22. This will be prior to the regular pre-bookings that will go live starting Wednesday, February 23. The series comprising the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale next month.
Customers pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S22 through Samsung Live will be eligible to receive the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds worth Rs. 11,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Samsung will also offer the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 at Rs. 2,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone will also be available with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Further, select customers will stand a chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited-edition gift box with free Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung has not revealed any particular offers for customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22+.
The pre-booking offers via Samsung Live will be available until midnight. Moreover, the offers are more or less the same that customers will get under the regular pre-booking that will start from Wednesday. The regular pre-booking will take place through Amazon, Samsung India online store, Samsung Exclusive stores, and retail outlets.
Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant, while the Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs. 84,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999.
|Model
|Price
|Colour
|Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB)
|Rs. 72,999
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
|Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/256GB)
|Rs. 76,999
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
|Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/128GB)
|Rs. 84,999
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
|Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/256GB)
|Rs. 88,999
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/256GB)
|Rs. 1,09,999
|Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/512GB)
|Rs. 1,18,999
|Burgundy, Phantom Black
The Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in the country from March 11.
