Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra customers get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 while pre-booking the phones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 February 2022 17:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series debuted earlier this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking offers will be until midnight
  • The phones are going on regular pre-booking in India from Wednesday
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-booking customers get Galaxy Buds 2 for free

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-bookings will go live in India through the company's live commerce platform Samsung Live on Tuesday, February 22. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22 series through the proprietary platform will get limited-period offers. The offers include discounts on the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4. The latest flagships by the South Korean company were unveiled earlier this month. The phones carry a list of upgrades over the Galaxy S21 models that were launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-bookings via Samsung Live

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will go on pre-bookings through Samsung Live at 6pm on February 22. This will be prior to the regular pre-bookings that will go live starting Wednesday, February 23. The series comprising the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale next month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking offers

Customers pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy S22 through Samsung Live will be eligible to receive the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds worth Rs. 11,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Samsung will also offer the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 at Rs. 2,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone will also be available with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Further, select customers will stand a chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited-edition gift box with free Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung has not revealed any particular offers for customers pre-booking the Galaxy S22+.

The pre-booking offers via Samsung Live will be available until midnight. Moreover, the offers are more or less the same that customers will get under the regular pre-booking that will start from Wednesday. The regular pre-booking will take place through Amazon, Samsung India online store, Samsung Exclusive stores, and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant, while the Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs. 84,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999.

Model Price Colour
Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB) Rs. 72,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/256GB) Rs. 76,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/128GB) Rs. 84,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/256GB) Rs. 88,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/256GB) Rs. 1,09,999 Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/512GB) Rs. 1,18,999 Burgundy, Phantom Black

 

The Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in the country from March 11.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Live, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Defies Break-Up Wave Sweeping Conglomerates Thanks to Promising Growth Prospects

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.