Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Gets One UI 5.0 Beta in India; Stable Update Said to Come in October

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in February this year.

By Dhruv Raghav |  Updated: 26 August 2022 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta update is said to be about 3GB in size
  • Samsung is yet to announce a definite release timeline
  • OneUI 5.0 is based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has reportedly started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 Beta in India, according to a community post on Samsung's official forum. The beta update comes with the build version S908EXXU2ZVHK in the subcontinent. It also brings the August 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S22 series, as per the screenshots shared. The One UI 5.0 beta update in India is said to be a little under 3GB in size. The Galaxy S22 series includes the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to a community post by a user on Samsung's official forum, the South Korean tech giant has started rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update to Indian models of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new beta update is seen to have the build version S908EXXU2ZVHK in the country.

In the post, the user has also shared a few screenshots of the new One UI 5.0 beta update. As per the screenshots, the update brings August 2022 Android security patch to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It is slightly under 3GB in size. The post also suggests that the new update will allow users to choose from up to 16 colour themes based on the wallpaper. Samsung has also cautioned the users updating their smartphones to backup their data before proceeding, as per the screenshots. Since, the user interface is still in beta, certain features may not be functional in some regions.

Additionally, tipster SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) has shared via Twitter that the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable version will be rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones on either October 17 or October 19. The tip is in line with a report from June this year, which also mentioned that the stable version of the One UI 5.0 will be rolled out in October to all eligible Galaxy phones.

Earlier this month, Samsung had started rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta in Germany. The update was being rolled out for a limited period of time to the first 500 Galaxy S22 series users. In Germany, the update was reportedly being rolled out with the build version S90xBXXU2ZHV4. Samsung is yet to announce a definite release timeline for the stable version of One UI 5.0. The company is also yet to reveal the list of smartphones that will be compatible with the latest version of One UI.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in February this year. As mentioned above, the series features the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The vanilla Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Android 13, One UI 5.0, One UI 5.0 Beta
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
WhatsApp 2021 Privacy Policy Leaves Users in ‘Take It or Leave It’ Position: Delhi High Court

