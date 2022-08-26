Samsung Galaxy S22 series has reportedly started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 Beta in India, according to a community post on Samsung's official forum. The beta update comes with the build version S908EXXU2ZVHK in the subcontinent. It also brings the August 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S22 series, as per the screenshots shared. The One UI 5.0 beta update in India is said to be a little under 3GB in size. The Galaxy S22 series includes the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to a community post by a user on Samsung's official forum, the South Korean tech giant has started rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update to Indian models of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new beta update is seen to have the build version S908EXXU2ZVHK in the country.

In the post, the user has also shared a few screenshots of the new One UI 5.0 beta update. As per the screenshots, the update brings August 2022 Android security patch to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It is slightly under 3GB in size. The post also suggests that the new update will allow users to choose from up to 16 colour themes based on the wallpaper. Samsung has also cautioned the users updating their smartphones to backup their data before proceeding, as per the screenshots. Since, the user interface is still in beta, certain features may not be functional in some regions.

Additionally, tipster SuperRoader (@RoderSuper) has shared via Twitter that the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable version will be rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones on either October 17 or October 19. The tip is in line with a report from June this year, which also mentioned that the stable version of the One UI 5.0 will be rolled out in October to all eligible Galaxy phones.

Earlier this month, Samsung had started rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta in Germany. The update was being rolled out for a limited period of time to the first 500 Galaxy S22 series users. In Germany, the update was reportedly being rolled out with the build version S90xBXXU2ZHV4. Samsung is yet to announce a definite release timeline for the stable version of One UI 5.0. The company is also yet to reveal the list of smartphones that will be compatible with the latest version of One UI.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in February this year. As mentioned above, the series features the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The vanilla Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.