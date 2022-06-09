Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Smartphones Start Receiving June 2022 Software Update: Report

The June 2022 update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones comes with the firmware version S90xNKSU1AVF1. 

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 9 June 2022 17:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Smartphones Start Receiving June 2022 Software Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones currently receiving the June 2022 software update in South Korea

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra receiving June 2022
  • Galaxy S22 series June 2022 software update rolling out in South Korea
  • Galaxy S22 series June 2022 update to bring various camera improvements

Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones have reportedly started receiving the June 2022 software updates. The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones is reportedly rolling out in South Korea. Other markets are said to receive the latest update within the next few weeks. Moreover, the update is said to bring various camera improvements to these smartphones this time, including offering images with natural sharpness and improved contrast.

According to a report by SamMobile, the June 2022 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with firmware version S90xNKSU1AVF1 that has been claimed to bring various camera improvements. The latest update is also said to bring fixes to some general bugs that would cause the camera to stop capturing images after just one shot in the Single Take mode, as per the report.

The report also suggests that Samsung has improved the automatic white balance performance for the users so that whites appear more natural while taking images of animals. The company has also said to have optimised memory utilisation while recording videos with this latest update.

With the June 2022 update, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series users will also get improved portrait mode performance. The size of the new update is 1.7GB, according to the report.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 series units in South Korea will receive the latest update automatically. Users also can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Meanwhile, users are recommended to update their Samsung Galaxy smartphones while connected to a strong Wi-Fi and charging.​

On the other hand, Samsung, on Wednesday, has also released the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in select regions. This update was also said to bring new camera and photo editing features to the foldable phones. This update also adds Google Duo Live sharing functionality, a Samsung keyboard with built-in Grammarly support, and the Object Eraser function among others.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Software Update, Android 12, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord N20 SE Spotted on TDRA Website, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Smartphones Start Receiving June 2022 Software Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  7. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.