Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are now on sale in India. The Galaxy S22 series was introduced last month as Samsung's latest range of flagship smartphones. Customers purchasing any of the Galaxy S22 models are eligible for bank discounts and bundled offers in which Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 are heavily discounted when purchased alongside the new smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the country. The new phones also run on the latest Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs. 76,999. Samsung Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs. 88,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and at Rs. 1,18,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB option.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is available for purchase through Amazon, Samsung.com, and offline retail outlets in the country.

Model Price Colour Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB) Rs. 72,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/256GB) Rs. 76,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/128GB) Rs. 84,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8/256GB) Rs. 88,999 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/256GB) Rs. 1,09,999 Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/512GB) Rs. 1,18,999 Burgundy, Phantom Black

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ include an additional exchange discount or cashback of up to Rs. 8,000 with purchases made through HDFC Bank. Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 can be purchased for Rs. 2,999 if bought along with the smartphones.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra are also eligible for getting up to Rs. 8,000 additional exchange discount or bank cashback. Galaxy Watch 4 (non-cellular) worth Rs. 26,999 can also be bundled with the phone at Rs. 2,999. All these offers are applicable for purchases made through the Samsung.com site.

Amazon as well as offline retailers are also offering separate bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 48–120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The Galaxy S22+ comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Ultra-wideband (UWB) support and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support — alongside 15W wireless charging. Other specifications of the phone are mostly identical to the regular Galaxy S22, including the same front and rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that carries a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It houses a quad rear camera setup that comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 40-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone is also bundled with an S Pen stylus and has a dedicated room for keeping it — just like the Galaxy Note models. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

