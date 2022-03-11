Technology News
  Samsung Promises to Patch 'Dirty Pipe' Vulnerability on Galaxy Devices Based on Android 12

Samsung Promises to Patch 'Dirty Pipe' Vulnerability on Galaxy Devices Based on Android 12

Samsung is recommending users keep their devices updated with the latest software.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 March 2022 18:57 IST
Samsung Promises to Patch 'Dirty Pipe' Vulnerability on Galaxy Devices Based on Android 12

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is apparently amongst the devices that are impacted due to the vulnerability

Highlights
  • Samsung has said that it had developed patches for the bug
  • ‘Dirty Pipe’ vulnerability was spotted within the Linux kernel
  • Google Pixel 6 also appears to be one of the affected devices

Samsung has promised to release security updates for its Galaxy devices based on Android 12 to address the ‘Dirty Pipe' vulnerability. The highly severe security flaw was initially discovered in the Linux kernel. However, since Android uses the Linux kernel as a core, the vulnerability has been impacting some Android 12 devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series as well as the Google Pixel 6 phones. It could be exploited by a malicious app to let attackers read and manipulate even encrypted content and system files on an affected device.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Samsung promised to patch the ‘Dirty Pipe' vulnerability on its devices.

“We have already worked to develop security patches on Galaxy devices of Android 12 and will release security updates to address the issue soon,” the company said. “We recommend that all users keep their devices updated with the latest software to ensure the highest level of protection possible.”

Exact timeline on the updates and which devices will get them are not yet revealed.

The Linux kernel vulnerability was brought into notice by security researcher Max Kellermann. Tracked as CVE-2022-0847, the bug could allow attackers to gain system-level access and overwrite data in read-only files on the system.

Kellermann had informed Gadgets 360 that while understanding the scope of the vulnerability on mobile devices is not clear, it has affected at least some Android 12 devices. The researcher was able to reproduce the bug on a Google Pixel 6.

In addition to the Pixel 6, the vulnerability could impact users on the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Google merged the bug fix given by Kellermann into the Android kernel after receiving its report in February. However, it is unclear whether a fix is coming from the Android-maker side.

Users are, in the meantime, recommended to not install apps from any third-party sources and make sure to have the latest security patches installed on their devices.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung, Dirty Pipe vulnerability, Dirty Pipe, Android 12, Android
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Stripe Banks on Security Features for Crypto Businesses as Platform Refreshes Services List

Samsung Promises to Patch 'Dirty Pipe' Vulnerability on Galaxy Devices Based on Android 12
