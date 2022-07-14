Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Soon Get Bora Purple Colour Option, Design Renders Leaked: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Soon Get Bora Purple Colour Option, Design Renders Leaked: Report

It is said to be different to the already-available Violet colour option.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 July 2022 12:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Soon Get Bora Purple Colour Option, Design Renders Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Bora Purple Galaxy S22 has a purple frame, camera module as well

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 already offers a Violet colour option
  • The Bora Purple variant is similar to the Galaxy BTS Edition handsets
  • The Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 4 might also get Bora Purple variants

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will soon be available in the Bora Purple colour option, according to a new report. The South Korean tech giant is expected to release this colour option in the coming weeks. Notably, the standard Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ already come in a Violet colour. However, the Bora Purple variant is believed to feature purple on the frame and camera module, unlike the Violet model, which sports a golden frame. This new colour option is believed to be reminiscent of the BTS Edition Galaxy smartphones launched earlier.

According to a report by WinFuture, Samsung is likely to unveil the Bora Purple colour option for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the next two weeks. This series includes the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The leaked renders showcase the Bora Purple variant of the regular Galaxy S22. It is depicted to sport a completely purple body with a purple frame and camera module. Unlike the online-only Violet colour option, the Bora Purple option is very similar to the BTS Edition Galaxy smartphones unveiled in the past. However, this version is not expected to have any affiliation with the South Korean boy band.

Notably, the Violet variant is not available in India and there is no information on whether the Bora Purple option will make its way to the country. A recent report suggested that the regular Galaxy S22 might soon be getting a Lavender Purple variant. This appears to be the aforementioned Bora Purple option.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are available in India in Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Pink Gold. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours.

The report also mentions that some of the upcoming Galaxy devices — Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — might also get the Bora Purple colour option.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Meet Adds New Whiteboard Functionality With Third-Party ‘Miro’ Integration
Ukraine Confiscates $3 Million Worth of Items From Crypto Traders Accused of Laundering Russian Funds

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Soon Get Bora Purple Colour Option, Design Renders Leaked: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Staring at Yourself During Virtual Chats Can Worsen Your Mood, Study Reveals
  9. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of First Electric Sedan
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
#Latest Stories
  1. Biden Administration Warns of Dire National Security Ramifications as Bill to Boost US Chipmaking Stalls
  2. Ukraine Confiscates $3 Million Worth of Items From Crypto Traders Accused of Laundering Russian Funds
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Soon Get Bora Purple Colour Option, Design Renders Leaked: Report
  4. Google Meet Adds New Whiteboard Functionality With Third-Party ‘Miro’ Integration
  5. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G With RAM Plus, Auto Data Switching Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Former CIA Programmer Convicted for 2017 Leak of ‘Vault 7’ US Hacking Tools to Wikileaks
  7. PUBG: Battlegrounds Introduces Deston Map for PC, Gameplay Trailer Out
  8. NASA’s James Webb Telescope Could Make Discoveries Yet to Be Imagined, Astronomers Say
  9. Tesla Battery Supplier Panasonic to Build $4 Billion EV Plant in Kansas, Aims to Create 4,000 Jobs
  10. Vivo T1x India Launch Date Set for July 20: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.