Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ carry a “proprietary technology” that helps minimise data transfer rates to 10Hz, the company said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 19:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will technically have the same refresh rate as their last year models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 models were claimed with 10–120Hz refresh rate
  • The company recently updated its marketing materials to show the change
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has 1–120Hz display refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ display refresh rate confusion has been clarified by the South Korean manufacturer. The company told Gadgets 360 in a statement that both Samsung Galaxy S22 displays support refresh rates between 48Hz and 120Hz, though its “proprietary technology” will help bring an experience where the data transfer rate between the application processor (AP) and display can be minimised to 10Hz to help save power consumption. Thus, while Samsung originally claimed that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come with a variable refresh rate of 10–120Hz, it has now updated the original announcement with 48–120Hz refresh rate.

A Samsung spokesperson responded to Gadgets 360 on the confusion it created by recently updating its site with the new refresh rate.

“While the display component of both devices support between 48Hz to 120Hz, Samsung's proprietary technology offers adjustable display refresh rates, where data transfer rates from AP [application processor] to display can be minimised to as low as 10Hz in order to save power consumption,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

The spokesperson added that the company opted to update the public listing of both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ to “be in line with the more widely-recognised industry standard.”

“Consumers can be assured there has been no change of hardware specifications, and both devices support up to 120Hz for super smooth scrolling,” the spokesperson said.

The change in the refresh rate was initially brought into notice by Ross Young, CEO of display market analyst firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Samsung had silently updated its marketing materials, including the infographic on its site to show that both phones will come with 48–120Hz variable refresh rate. The infographic was originally showing the 10–120Hz refresh rate.

Just like this year's phones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ technically came with the same 48–120Hz variable refresh rate. It is, though, unclear at this moment whether the proprietary technology is exclusive to the new models.

Unlike the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers a variable refresh rate between 1–120Hz.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
