Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0 Beta to Go Live in July, Complete Build to Release in October: Report

Samsung is expected to also release this update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 June 2022 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0 Beta to Go Live in July, Complete Build to Release in October: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The One UI 5.0 is based on the upcoming Android 13 operating system

Highlights
  • Samsung could release the stable One UI 5.0 in October
  • It had previously released the One UI 4.0 update in November 2021
  • Samsung had to suspend the One UI 4.0 rollout due to performance issues

Samsung is reportedly working on the One UI 5.0 beta. This public beta build will supposedly provide eligible Samsung smartphone users with a taste of Android 13 before its final release later this year. The South Korean tech giant is tight-lipped regarding the launch timelines of the One UI 5.0 beta. However, a recent report suggests that Samsung could start rolling out this beta in July. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to be the first in line for receiving this beta build.

As per a report by Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S22 series will receive the One UI 5.0 beta in the third week of July. Samsung is expected to then gradually rollout this beta build for other Galaxy handsets, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Furthermore, the company is supposedly planning to roll out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 build in October for all eligible Galaxy devices.

Samsung would be hoping to experience a smoother rollout of the One UI 5.0 than the release of the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 in November last year. The company had initially rolled out this update for the Galaxy S21 series. However, upon a wider release, several Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users complained about the One UI 4.0 update bricking their handsets and causing several other performance issues. These developments reportedly forced Samsung to suspend the One UI 4.0 update. The company then [resumed] rolling out the stable version a few weeks later.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, One UI 5.0, Android 13, One UI, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Infinix 180W Thunder Charge System Teased, Company Says Speed Is Its Fastest Yet

