Samsung is reportedly working on the One UI 5.0 beta. This public beta build will supposedly provide eligible Samsung smartphone users with a taste of Android 13 before its final release later this year. The South Korean tech giant is tight-lipped regarding the launch timelines of the One UI 5.0 beta. However, a recent report suggests that Samsung could start rolling out this beta in July. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to be the first in line for receiving this beta build.

As per a report by Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy S22 series will receive the One UI 5.0 beta in the third week of July. Samsung is expected to then gradually rollout this beta build for other Galaxy handsets, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Furthermore, the company is supposedly planning to roll out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 build in October for all eligible Galaxy devices.

Samsung would be hoping to experience a smoother rollout of the One UI 5.0 than the release of the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 in November last year. The company had initially rolled out this update for the Galaxy S21 series. However, upon a wider release, several Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users complained about the One UI 4.0 update bricking their handsets and causing several other performance issues. These developments reportedly forced Samsung to suspend the One UI 4.0 update. The company then [resumed] rolling out the stable version a few weeks later.