Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Come in Lavender Purple Colour Option: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available in four colour options as of now.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 8 July 2022 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 to Come in Lavender Purple Colour Option: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce

Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 packs up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The handset features a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S22 will reportedly be available in a new colour variant — Lavender Purple. The Galaxy S22 series was launched in India this February and housed Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Galaxy S22 is available in four colour options with the Pink Gold colour variant being launched in India in May. The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Samsung Galaxy S22 houses a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

As per a recent leak by reliable tipster IceUniverse, via Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will sport a new colour variant called Lavender Purple. The Galaxy S22 series were launched in India in February and came in Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options. A Pink Gold colour variant was added to the flagship smartphone in May. With the arrival of the Lavender Purple shade, the total colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be five.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

The Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 that were launched in February are available in the 8GB + 256GB storage model and come with a price tag of Rs. 76,999 while the Pink Gold option of the handset will only be available in the 8GB + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs. 72,999, same as that of the other colour variants with the same storage option.

No information is available regarding the storage variants and pricing of the Lavender Purple variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The handset sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel. The flagship smartphone from Samsung is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard.

For optics, the Galaxy S22 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S22 sports a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 packs up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyro, hall, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build.

The flagship handset from the South Korean company houses a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S22 also has Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices that have wireless charging support.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Government Urges States to Tap Opportunities in Electronics Manufacturing
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to Offer 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging Support

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Come in Lavender Purple Colour Option: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Vivo India Remitted 50 Percent Turnover to Avoid Tax in India, Claims ED
  3. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Always-on Display: Xiaomi
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. iQoo 10 Series Teased in Promo Video Showing Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Launch Teased; Full Specifications, Pricing Surface Again
  8. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
  9. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Quest Users Will No Longer Require Facebook Account to Login: All Details
  2. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to Offer 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging Support
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 to Come in Lavender Purple Colour Option: Report
  4. Government Urges States to Tap Opportunities in Electronics Manufacturing
  5. Netflix, Sennheiser Bring Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio on Select Movies, TV Series
  6. Facebook, Instagram EU-US Data Flow May Face Ban Soon as Irish Regulators Submit Final Report
  7. Tesla Faces Special Probe From US Auto Safety Regulators Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash in California
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Three Colour Options
  9. Elon Musk Says Doing 'Best' to Boost Birth Rates Amid Reports of Having Twins
  10. Disneyland’s Facebook, Instagram Account Hacked; Secured Hours Later
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.