  Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal, Carriers Increase Subsidies to Tackle Falling Price: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal, Carriers Increase Subsidies to Tackle Falling Price: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup’s price has reportedly dropped by less than half in South Korea.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 April 2022 14:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal, Carriers Increase Subsidies to Tackle Falling Price: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was released in February 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung's mobiles and network business is still expected to be profitable
  • The GOS service had reduced the gaming performance of several devices
  • Samsung has since patched the service to prevent throttling

Samsung Galaxy S22 sales have reportedly taken a hit amid the controversy surrounding its Game Optimizing Service (GOS). The South Korean tech giant faced criticism after it didn't provide users with the ability to manually turn this service off on phones. A recent report suggests that Samsung's carrier partners, like KT and LG U+, have increased their subsidies for people who purchase the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra by up to KRW 500,000 (roughly Rs. 31,150).

As per a report published by The Korea Times, the new Galaxy S22 series has already dropped by less than half of the launch price in South Korea. KT has reportedly decided to offer KRW 450,000 (roughly Rs. 28,000) in subsidies for the Galaxy S22 and a monthly subscription plan of KRW 90,000 (roughly Rs. 5,600). It will also offer KRW 500,000 (roughly Rs. 31,150) in subsidies for the Galaxy S22+. The carrier had already increased the subsidies on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to KRW 500,000. Similarly, LG U+ is also offering the same subsidies on each of the Samsung Galaxy S22 models with a monthly subscription of over KRW 85,000 (roughly Rs. 5,200).

As mentioned earlier, mobile carriers are reportedly taking these measures to tackle the drop in sales of the Galaxy S22 lineup after the GOS scandal. Samsung had introduced the GOS service for Galaxy devices, which is programmed to optimise gaming performance on smartphones. However, the company initially did not allow users to manually turn off this service, which supposedly lead to reduced quality while gaming. Since then, Samsung has updated GOS to not limit system performance until the device starts getting heated.

In a statement to The Korea Times, industry analyst Lee Seung-woo stated that Samsung's mobile devices and network business is expected to report a profit of up to KRW 4 trillion (roughly Rs. 24,837 crore) in Q1 of 2022 due to the strong global smartphone market. However, the Galaxy and Samsung brands' credibility has taken a hit due to the GOS controversy.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
WhatsApp Desktop Can Generate Link Previews Again, Group Polls Feature Beta Version Starts Rolling Out

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.