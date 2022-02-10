Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Users to Get Apple’s SharePlay-Like Live Sharing via Google Duo

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will also come with YouTube previews in Messages and preloaded Voice Assist support for voice controls.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 February 2022 19:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Users to Get Apple’s SharePlay-Like Live Sharing via Google Duo

Photo Credit: Google/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 users will be able to share their content over Google Duo

Highlights
  • Samsung and Google are bringing SharePlay-like experience
  • Google Duo already has screen-sharing support
  • Samsung users will also be able to preview YouTube videos

Google and Samsung are on a move to take on Apple's SharePlay feature by introducing live sharing to the video-calling app Google Duo. The feature will debut on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series where users will be able to watch videos and view an online whiteboard together. The development was announced by Google as a part of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's new flagship phones are also getting YouTube previews support in Messages to deliver an upgraded experience.

Using live sharing support, Google said that users on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series will be able to brainstorm ideas on whiteboard app Jamboard as well as share ideas and images in Samsung Notes and Gallery, watch videos on YouTube, or search for locations on Google Maps.

Engadget reports that in addition to the latest Samsung devices, Google Pixel phones will also get live sharing support on Google Duo.

Exact details about which Pixel models will receive the support are yet to be revealed. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for this clarity and will update this space when the company responds.

The list of supported apps for live sharing is not long at this moment. However, it certainly shows that Google and Samsung are trying to copy SharePlay that Apple introduced in iOS 15.1 last year.

SharePlay works in the FaceTime app to let you watch movies and shows with your friends on the Apple TV app, listen to your favourite album or playlist on Apple Music, or even send what you are watching through the Apple TV integration.

Interestingly, Google doesn't have YouTube as a part of the apps being supported by SharePlay. It, thus, makes sense for the Android maker to take on Apple with its own offering on at least Samsung devices at the initial stage.

Users who don't own one of the latest Samsung phones or tablets or the eligible Pixel phones will not be able to share their content via Google Duo. However, they will still be able to watch or view the content that has been shared by users on any of the supported devices.

For some time, Google Duo has allowed users on Android 8 and up to share their screen to show photos and videos appearing on their devices with others. The new experience, though, comes as an upgrade as users will get a dedicated live sharing menu when they make a new Duo call on a Samsung device.

Google is also bringing YouTube previews to Messages for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series. This will allow users to preview YouTube videos directly in their conversations to decide whether they want to watch them now or later. If they want to do so now, the users can tap again to play the video, without leaving the chat.

Engadget says that the video preview feature will eventually be available to all Android phones, except the ones based on Android Go.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series also come preloaded with Voice Access to let users control their devices using voice commands.

Voice Access can be set to start by saying, “Hey Google, Voice Access” on the phone.

Google is also upgrading Wear OS for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 by improving its setup process and bringing Google Assistant support. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 and other Wear OS devices will be getting Wi-Fi and LTE streaming support to help them listen to new songs even when their phone is not in proximity.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google Duo, Google Duo live sharing, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung, Google, YouTube previews, Messages, Wear OS, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Smartwatch Market in India Saw Strongest YoY Growth in 2021, Local Brands Beat Chinese Counterparts: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S22 Users to Get Apple’s SharePlay-Like Live Sharing via Google Duo
