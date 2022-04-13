Samsung was expected to switch to MediaTek SoCs for the Galaxy S22 FE smartphone and the Galaxy S23 series. However, it is being reported that the South Korean tech giant may not be making the move for now. The aforementioned smartphones are expected to arrive in the second half of 2022. Samsung has so far offered Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos chipsets with its high-end smartphones, like the recently released Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. The company is yet to officially reveal any information regarding these rumoured handsets.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), Samsung may not release a MediaTek-powered smartphone for a while. The Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy S23 are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset for now. If, or when, Samsung decides to move to MediaTek chipsets for its flagship handsets, we could see Dimensity SoCs used in favour of the Snapdragon chipsets. Even in the case of its upcoming smartphones, Samsung is expected to retain the use of its Exynos SoCs.

This rumour stands in stark contrast to a recent report that suggested that the Galaxy S22 FE handset and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could feature MediaTek processors. Samsung has already introduced MediaTek SoCs to its A-series, F-series, and M-series of affordable smartphones. So, it is highly likely that we may soon get a MediaTek-powered flagship offering from Samsung. The report also hints that, when released, Samsung could use MediaTek chips for up to half of the Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

Earlier this year in February, Samsung released the Galaxy S22 lineup in India, which includes the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These handsets are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India, and the Exynos 2200 SoC in other markets. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G debuted in January 2021 with an Exynos 2100 SoC.