Samsung Galaxy S22 FE has reportedly been killed off by the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy S22 FE was earlier speculated to launch this year succeeding the Galaxy S21 FE, but as per a new report, it may not happen. Samsung has reportedly reallocated the chips meant for the Galaxy S22 FE to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung introduced the Fan Edition (FE) models back in September 2020 with the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE. The FE lineup usually debuts as a toned-down version of Samsung's flagship devices.

As per a report by Korean publication Etnews, Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S22 FE to further increase the production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The chips meant for the Galaxy S22 FE were reportedly reallocated to the Galaxy S22 Ultra to elevate the production of the latter. As per the report, the smartphone brand was previously expected to produce 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE model this year. Chip shortage and strong demand for Galaxy S22 Ultra might have led Samsung to shelve the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE release plan.

Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy S23 FE next year. Shipment of the upcoming Fan Edition is expected to reach three million units in the second half of next year. The company is also reportedly planning to ship 8.5 million units of Galaxy S23, 6.5 million units of Galaxy S23 Plus, and 13 million units of Galaxy S23 Ultra next year. The Galaxy S23 series could be unveiled in January 2023.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was unveiled in February in India along with Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The handset emerged as a best-selling model and as per a recent report, an estimate of 10.9 million units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone has been sold in the first 12 months since its launch. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the 5th best-selling smartphone globally in April 2022 with a 1.5 percent sales share.