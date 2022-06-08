Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition Announced, Tipped to Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will be launched by LG Uplus mobile carrier.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 June 2022 12:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition Announced, Tipped to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Yonhap

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will come with accessories

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition price is not known
  • The company plans to sell 100 units of the smartphone
  • Samsung has collaborated with other brands in the past

Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition may be launched soon, as per a report. The phone is said to be released by LG Uplus, which is South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier. The company plans to sell 100 units of the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal edition smartphone to customers selected through an online lottery globally. However, another report says the phone will only be available for users in South Korea. It is being launched to celebrate the debut of the Diablo Immortal game on smartphones.

As per a report on Korean news agency Yonhap, LG Uplus will start accepting applications for the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition smartphone starting at 7pm Korea time (3:30 pm IST) on June 10, Friday. Reportedly, there will only be 100 units of the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Package, which will contain Diablo-related tie-in items such as a specially designed leather mouse pad, phone case, wireless charging pad, and a Blizzard gift card along with the phone.

The price and specifications of the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition smartphone are not known yet. In addition, while the agency report says that the phone, which is themed on the recently released mobile game Diablo Immortal by Blizzard Entertainment, will be released globally but another report says that it will be launched in South Korea only.

Citing LG Uplus, Yonhap claims that the company also plans to launch more limited edition products targeting young customers in the future by collaborating long-term with Blizzard.

Samsung has been collaborating with other brands to launch special edition smartphones for some time now. Earlier this year, the South Korean company launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition bundled with a variety of accessories including a Pokémon pouch, Pokémon cards, a case with Pikachu stickers, and a Pikachu keychain.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
