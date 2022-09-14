Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series One UI 5.0 Beta Registrations Available in India: All Details

Samsung's announcement, shared by a user, says that Google Pay does not work on the latest beta version.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 September 2022 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 series (pictured) was launched in January last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series users in India can now apply for the beta progr
  • The Galaxy S22 series in India recently started receiving the One UI 5.0
  • The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display

Samsung Galaxy S21 series users in India can now register for the One UI 5.0 beta programme, according to details shared by a Twitter user. A screenshot with some details about the company's beta programme for the One UI 5.0 update, which is based on Android 13, has surfaced online. As per the screenshot, Samsung recommends Galaxy S21 series users in India to back up their smartphone data in the event of an unexpected error. The Google Pay app will not be functional while using the One UI 5.0 beta version. Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India started receiving the One UI 5.0 beta version.

Muzaffar Bedra (@mujju_1985), an IT professional, tweeted that the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta version is currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in India. Bedre has also shared a screenshot with some details about the One UI 5.0 beta update.

As per a screenshot of the announcement from the company, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series users in India can now apply for the One UI 5.0 beta programme to get the beta version update. Samsung recommends users to back up their smartphone data before installing the One UI 5.0 beta version. The screenshot suggests that the Google Pay application is not “executable in beta version”.

In August, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India reportedly started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update with the build version S908EXXU2ZVHK. The One UI 5.0 beta reportedly came with the August 2022 Android security patch. At the time, the update for Indian users was a little under 3GB in size.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series was launched in January last year with a 6.2-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel primary Dual Pixel sensor.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22
Google Loses Appeal Over EU Antitrust Ruling, Fine Trimmed to EUR 4.125 Billion
Moto E22 Global Launch on September 16, Colours Tipped: Report

