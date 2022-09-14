Samsung Galaxy S21 series users in India can now register for the One UI 5.0 beta programme, according to details shared by a Twitter user. A screenshot with some details about the company's beta programme for the One UI 5.0 update, which is based on Android 13, has surfaced online. As per the screenshot, Samsung recommends Galaxy S21 series users in India to back up their smartphone data in the event of an unexpected error. The Google Pay app will not be functional while using the One UI 5.0 beta version. Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India started receiving the One UI 5.0 beta version.

Muzaffar Bedra (@mujju_1985), an IT professional, tweeted that the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta version is currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in India. Bedre has also shared a screenshot with some details about the One UI 5.0 beta update.

beta updates for s21 series started in India pic.twitter.com/BcZ94x94dZ — Muzaffar Bedre (@mujju_1985) September 14, 2022

As per a screenshot of the announcement from the company, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series users in India can now apply for the One UI 5.0 beta programme to get the beta version update. Samsung recommends users to back up their smartphone data before installing the One UI 5.0 beta version. The screenshot suggests that the Google Pay application is not “executable in beta version”.

In August, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India reportedly started receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update with the build version S908EXXU2ZVHK. The One UI 5.0 beta reportedly came with the August 2022 Android security patch. At the time, the update for Indian users was a little under 3GB in size.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series was launched in January last year with a 6.2-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel primary Dual Pixel sensor.