Samsung Galaxy S21 series has reportedly started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch in Germany. The Galaxy S21 series had reportedly started receiving the May 2022 Android security patch earlier this month. The list of smartphones getting the latest security patch include, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update is said to come with the firmware version G998BXXU5CVEB. The update is expected to start making its way to other parts of Europe soon. The June 2022 Android security patch brings fixes for several vulnerabilities related to smartphone security and privacy.

The report added that the latest security patch is currently available in Germany for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update is expected to reach other countries in Europe in a few days. For other regions, like Asia, Africa, and the Americas, the update may reach the smartphones in next few weeks.

The June 2022 Android security patch is said to bring a number of fixes for security and privacy-related vulnerabilities. It is also expected to have general bug fixes and smartphone stability improvements.

The smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series should automatically receive the update. If they haven't, eligible users can manually update their Samsung smartphones by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

According to a recent report, Samsung had started rolling out the May 2022 security patch for the Galaxy S21 series earlier this month with the firmware version G991BXXU5CVDD in Italy.

The South Korean company had launched the Galaxy S21 series in January last year. Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in February this year as the successor to the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S22 series includes the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.