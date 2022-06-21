Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G May Not Launch, Suggests Google Play Supported Devices List: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G May Not Launch, Suggests Google Play Supported Devices List: Report

Google Play Supported devices listing suggests that the model number SM-G990B2 is indeed the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 June 2022 16:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G May Not Launch, Suggests Google Play Supported Devices List: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Exynos 2100 SoC was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by Exynos 2100 SoC
  • The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Samsung hasn't shared any details of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G yet

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC was said to be in the works with model number SM-G990B2. According to a new report, the SM-G990B2 model number is related to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G and is seen on the Google Play Supported device list. This indicates that Samsung might not release a 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Exynos 2100 SoC was unveiled in India earlier this year. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display and carries triple rear cameras led by 12-megapixel primary sensor.

Recent leaks suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990B2. It was speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. However, a new report by MySmartPrice indicates that this might have been a rumour. As per the report, in the Google Play Supported device list, the SM-G990B2 model number is listed corresponding to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Specifications of the phone include 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate display, 15W wireless fast charging support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G packs an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. It features a triple rear camera setup that houses two 12-megapixel primary sensors and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. It carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front as well. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Says a Few Unresolved Matters Remain With Twitter offer

