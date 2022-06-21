Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC was said to be in the works with model number SM-G990B2. According to a new report, the SM-G990B2 model number is related to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G and is seen on the Google Play Supported device list. This indicates that Samsung might not release a 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Exynos 2100 SoC was unveiled in India earlier this year. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display and carries triple rear cameras led by 12-megapixel primary sensor.

Recent leaks suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990B2. It was speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. However, a new report by MySmartPrice indicates that this might have been a rumour. As per the report, in the Google Play Supported device list, the SM-G990B2 model number is listed corresponding to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Specifications of the phone include 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate display, 15W wireless fast charging support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G packs an Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. It features a triple rear camera setup that houses two 12-megapixel primary sensors and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. It carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front as well. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging support.

