Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC May Launch Soon, Model Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Exynos 2100 SoC was launched in India in January this year.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 June 2022 19:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G could offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • The purported 4G device has model number SM-G990B2
  • Samsung hasn't shared launch details of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G yet

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Exynos 2100 SoC was unveiled in India earlier this year. Now, the South Korean smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to release a cheaper version of the handset with another processor. Ahead of any official confirmation, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC has reportedly appeared in online shops in Europe, hinting at an imminent launch. The new variant has been also spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website with model number SM-G990B2.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 FE 4G this summer and the handset could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Europe retailers ITRelation and Technet have also listed the new variant on their websites. The new Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be available at a lower price tag than the existing variant. The handset is listed to be available from June 30.

The listed specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a triple camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors. It is listed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

Separately, the Bluetooth SIG website has listed the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990B2. The existing Galaxy S21 FE has model number SM-G990B. The listing, first spotted by SamMobile, suggests Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity for the upcoming phone.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Specifications of the phone include 120Hz refresh rate display, 15W wireless fast charging support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G powered by a Exynos 2100 SoC debuted in global markets including India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
