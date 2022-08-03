Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung and iFixit Start Selling Repair Parts for Select Galaxy Devices as Part of Self Repair Programme

Samsung and iFixit Start Selling Repair Parts for Select Galaxy Devices as Part of Self-Repair Programme

While parts have been made available, the scope of repairs is still limited

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 3 August 2022 11:55 IST
Samsung and iFixit Start Selling Repair Parts for Select Galaxy Devices as Part of Self-Repair Programme

iFixit and Samsung’s self-repair programme will support select Galaxy models to begin with

Highlights
  • Self-repair programme supports select Samsung Galaxy models
  • Types of repair are very limited in nature
  • Only available in the US for now

Samsung has finally launched its self-repair programme for the US market after announcing the initiative back in March. The South Korean electronics giant had announced the programme earlier this year in collaboration with leading online repair community iFixit. For now, only a handful of Samsung devices will be supported by this programme and this short list does not include last year's Galaxy S22 models.

Samsung, for the time being, will only provide repair parts for its Galaxy S20, S21 models, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet. Customers who wish to repair their own devices can now purchase the necessary genuine parts and repair tools from iFixit's online store, Samsung 837 store, along with Samsung retail and service locations across the US. These parts will be offered at the same price as Samsung's service partners. The self-repair programme seems to be largely conducted by iFixit with Samsung providing the genuine spare parts for the same.

A quick glance through the iFixit website shows repair kits ranging from $66.99 (approximately Rs. 5,200) to $239.99 (approximately Rs. 18,000) depending on the device selected. The replacement back panels are also available in different finishes and will match the colour of the device being repaired.

For now, the Self-Repair programme is limited to certain types of repairs only. This would include replacing a display screen, a device's back glass, and charging ports, which seem to be fairly basic in nature. Samsung does have plans to add more repair options that can be conducted by a user in the future, along with supporting more Galaxy devices. The company has yet to announce the availability of its self-repair programme outside the US.

Samsung recently announced a new Repair mode for its older Galaxy devices in Korea. The repair mode once enabled by the user will secure personal data by providing only limited access to the repair technician at its service centres. The mode will only be available on Samsung's Galaxy S21 models for now and will be expanded to additional models in the future.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Self-Repair Program, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Repair
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Bounce to Recovery, Stablecoins See Small Dips

Related Stories

Samsung and iFixit Start Selling Repair Parts for Select Galaxy Devices as Part of Self-Repair Programme
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.