Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy A72 Getting June 2022 Android Security Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are getting the updates.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 June 2022 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 series getting update in Europe

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 getting update in Malaysia
  • The updates bring June 2022 Android security patch
  • There are also bug fixes and device stability improvements

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A72 June 2022 Android update is now rolling out in select markets, as per multiple reports. While users of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in some European markets, including Switzerland, are getting the update, Galaxy A72 users in Malaysia are getting the new software. Samsung has upped their game with regular software updates. It has already rolled out June Android updates for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy S22 series last week.

Samsung says that the maintenance release for major flagship models as a part of the monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process includes patches from Google and Samsung.

As per a report by SamMobile, both LTE and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are getting the June 2022 update with firmware version number G98xxXXSEFVE6. The Galaxy S20 FE has been left out and it is tipped to join the other phones in the series soon. The update brings along the latest security fixes related to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and QR scanner functionality. Five critical vulnerabilities have been fixed, in addition to 60 vulnerabilities of varying severity. There are no new features or non-security-related improvements for the phones.

The development of the Galaxy A72 June 2022 update is also reported by SamMobile. The software update comes with firmware version A725FXXU4BVE3, and the security patch fixes over 66 vulnerabilities related to user privacy and data security. It also brings along general bug fixes and device stability improvements.

If you own any of the abovementioned smartphones, and haven't got any notifications to download and install the update, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and Install to manually update your handset.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
