Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon Variant, Galaxy Note 20 Receive June 2022 Security Patch: Report

June 2022 security patch for Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 SoC is said to be available in Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 14 June 2022 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE LTE (pictured) comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • June 2022 security patch available for Galaxy Note 20 series in US
  • Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon variant was launched in May 2021
  • The update is said to bring several bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 4G variant with the Snapdragon SoC and the Galaxy Note 20 series has reportedly started receiving the latest June 2022 Android security patch. The update is said to be currently available in Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam for the Galaxy S20 FE and in US for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The new security patch is said to bring fixes for several bugs and security vulnerabilitie on the Galaxy S20 FE. For the Galaxy Note 20 series, the update is also said to bring improvements to the Night Portrait feature.

According to a report from Sammobile, the Galaxy S20 FE LTE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC has started receiving the latest June 2022 Android security patch in Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam with the firmware version G780GXXU3CVE7. The latest security patch is said to bring fixes for 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities for the Galaxy S20 FE LTE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The update also brings several bug fixes and stability improvements to the smartphone.

Another report from Sammobile said that the June 2022 Android security patch is also currently available in the US for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the firmware version N98xU1UEU2FVEB. The latest update is said to bring, along with the privacy and security vulnerabilities fixes, some camera-related improvements. The Night Portrait feature has reportedly been improved to enable users to click better portrait images in dark environments.

An earlier report had said that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE LTE with Exynos SoC and Galaxy S20 FE 5G had started receiving the June 2022 Android security patch. The smartphones had started receiving the update in Russia with the firmware version G780FXXU9DVE7 and in the Baltic region, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Slovakia with the firmware version G781BXXU4FVE8.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE LTE should automatically receive the latest June 2022 Android security patch. If it hasn't, eligible users can manually update their smartphones by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

The smartphone was launched in May last year in Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam. This variant of the Galaxy S20 FE was powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and housed a 4,500mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support. The phone also supports wireless charging. It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy S20 FE LTE gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. At the back, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone was also launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset gets 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded through a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was launched in August 2020. The Galaxy Note 20 featured a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It was powered by either the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC or Qualcomm Snadragon 865+ SoC, depending on the market. On the other hand, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra featured a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display with 120Hz refresh rate and 19:3:9 aspect ratio. It was also powered by the same two chipsets, depending on the market, as the Galaxy Note 20.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications, Snapdragon 865, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifcations, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications
