Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price is KRW 200,200 (roughly Rs. 12,400) lower than the original model.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 April 2022 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is limited to South Korea's KT and LG U+ carriers

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price is set at KRW 699,600
  • The Samsung phone comes in a single, 6GB + 128GB model
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was originally launched in 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has silently been launched in South Korea. The new Samsung phone, which carries model number SM-G781NK22 or SM-G781NK, is identical to the original Galaxy S20 FE 5G that debuted globally in September 2020. However, it has been launched with a price tag lower than that of the existing model. The Galaxy S20 FE 2022 offers features including a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. It also carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price has been set at KRW 699,600 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is KRW 200,200 (roughly Rs. 12,400) lower than the original Galaxy S20 FE that debuted at KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 56,000) in 2020. The phone comes in Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy colours and is available through carriers KT and LG U+, as reported by Naver.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes without the bundled AKG headset that is available with the original model in South Korea. However, KT is offering the headset as a part of its introductory offer that is applicable until the end of April.

Details about the availability and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 in markets other than South Korea are yet to be revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in India in March 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 55,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G option also debuted at Rs. 44,999 in the country.

Samsung also this year introduced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G as the successor to its Galaxy S20 FE models. The new phone is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 specifications

Specifications-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is identical to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The phone runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 carries 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card. It also comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 with the 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. There is also wireless charging support. Further, the phone comes in an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. It measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Over 66,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications Tipped
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  5. Tata Neu 'Super App' With Deals, Offers, Payments Coming on April 7
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Detailed on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch, Specifications Tipped
  8. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Allegedly Gets BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Electronics Likely to Ride Chip Demand to Post Highest Q1 Profit Since 2018
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Mark Dips Through Monday While Altcoins Have a Mixed Start to the Week
  3. Google April 2022 Android Update Released for Pixels; Brings Bug Fixes, Improvements
  4. Vivo X Fold Specifications Tipped in New Leak, Vivo X Note Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Publisher Krafton Bans Over 66,000 Accounts for Cheating in a Week
  7. The Witcher Season 3 Begins Filming, Plot Synopsis and Directors Revealed
  8. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. UK Recognises Stablecoins as Valid Payment Form; Chancellor Rishi Sunak Orders Official, Tradeable NFTs
  10. Axiom: First Private Astronaut Mission to International Space Station Readies for Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.