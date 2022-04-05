Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has silently been launched in South Korea. The new Samsung phone, which carries model number SM-G781NK22 or SM-G781NK, is identical to the original Galaxy S20 FE 5G that debuted globally in September 2020. However, it has been launched with a price tag lower than that of the existing model. The Galaxy S20 FE 2022 offers features including a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. It also carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 price has been set at KRW 699,600 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is KRW 200,200 (roughly Rs. 12,400) lower than the original Galaxy S20 FE that debuted at KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 56,000) in 2020. The phone comes in Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy colours and is available through carriers KT and LG U+, as reported by Naver.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes without the bundled AKG headset that is available with the original model in South Korea. However, KT is offering the headset as a part of its introductory offer that is applicable until the end of April.

Details about the availability and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 in markets other than South Korea are yet to be revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in India in March 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 55,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G option also debuted at Rs. 44,999 in the country.

Samsung also this year introduced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G as the successor to its Galaxy S20 FE models. The new phone is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 specifications

Specifications-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is identical to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The phone runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 carries 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card. It also comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 with the 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging. There is also wireless charging support. Further, the phone comes in an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. It measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.