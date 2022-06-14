Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy Note 10 Series Getting June 2022 Android Security Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10+ are getting the updates.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 June 2022 12:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy Note 10 Series Getting June 2022 Android Security Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting update in Europe

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series getting update in Switzerland
  • The updates bring June 2022 Android security patch
  • There are also bug fixes and device stability improvements

Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series June 2022 Android update is now rolling out in select European markets, as per multiple reports. The users of the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e are getting the update in multiple countries in the European region, while the update for the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Note 10+ is being rolled out in Switzerland as of now. Samsung has been bullish on releasing regular software updates for its smartphones to compete better in the market. It has already rolled out the June Android updates for the various flagship models this month.

As per a report by SamMobile, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e are getting the June 2022 update with firmware version number G970FXXSFHVF1. The update brings along the latest security fixes, in addition to 60 vulnerabilities of varying severity. The report does not mention any new features or non-security-related improvements for the Samsung phones.

The June 2022 update for Galaxy S10 smartphones is said to be released in Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, and Switzerland.

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ June 2022 update is also reported by SamMobile. The software update comes with firmware version N970FXXS8HVE9, and improves the security of the smartphone.

If you own any of the abovementioned smartphones, and haven't got any notifications to download and install the update yet, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and Install to manually update your handset.

Last week, the South Korean company released the June 2022 Android security patch in Russia, Baltic region, and a few other European countries for Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G and LTE variants. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G users in Chile also received the update.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
BTC, ETH Crash by Over 16 Percent, Majority Altcoins See Negative Effects
Samsung’s Chip Production in China Impacted Following Trucker Strike in South Korea: KITA

