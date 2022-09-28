Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen

Samsung has seemingly rolled out the One UI 5 beta 3 this week. The update brings themed-icon support for third-party apps, snappier animations, and more. However, the standout feature appears to be the new customisation options for the lock screen that appears to follow the same approach as the options featured in Apple's iOS 16. The new Lock Screen in iOS 16 was presumably one of the most talked about features of this operating system when it was released earlier this month.

According to a tweet by Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) from the TechDroider YouTube channel, Samsung has purportedly cloned iOS 16's Lock Screen feature with the One UI 5 beta 3 update. Long-pressing the screen takes users to the customisation interface which appears very similar to the layout offered in iOS 16.

Here, Samsung users can pick from five different clock styles, compared to the eight offered on iOS 16. There are also options to change the clock colour and font style. Similarly, while selecting wallpapers, both systems offer a 'Collection' of backgrounds with a similar layout.

However, Jain and other Twitter users were quick to point out that these features were already available on the Good Lock app for Samsung. They speculate that it was Apple who initially cloned the layout. Apple fans claim that Samsung only decided to offer these features natively after iOS 16 was released with the Lock Screen.

Samsung recently began the One UI 5.0 beta registrations for the Galaxy S21 series in India. Reportedly, the Galaxy S22 series had already started receiving One UI 5.0 beta updates in August. All these developments could mean that Samsung might release the official stable One UI 5.0 build in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.