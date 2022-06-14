Technology News
  Samsung Offers $50 Screen Repair Discount for Select Models in US Till June 27, Conditions Applied

Samsung Offers $50 Screen Repair Discount for Select Models in US Till June 27, Conditions Applied

Samsung users need to have a Samsung Account to avail the offer.

By ANI | Updated: 14 June 2022 18:24 IST
The 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9 lineup and newer Galaxy phones are eligible for the repair program

Highlights
  • US Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners may get a $50 display replacement
  • Samsung's discounted repair rate is valid in the US until June 27
  • The promotion does not apply to the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE

Owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the United States may be eligible for a $50 discount on a broken display. This discounted rate is valid from now to June 27, but there are some restrictions to be aware of.

According to Samsung's website, Samsung Galaxy S smartphones — Galaxy S9 or newer, any Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone — Galaxy Note9 or newer, and any Samsung Galaxy A smartphone are all eligible for these repairs. The promotion does not apply to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE. This also means that Samsung's foldable smartphones will not be eligible for a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,900) screen replacement.

Here's where the restriction becomes clear: you can't walk in for this repair; instead, you'll have to mail your device to Samsung's repair centre directly, as other repair partners like Best Buy and UBreakIFix aren't eligible for the discount - which means you'll have to be okay with being without your device for at least a few days.

Customers must have a Samsung Account, only one repair is permitted per customer, and the repair will only address damage to the display and display glass, not buttons, ports, cameras, boards, frame, or back panel glass.

Finally, "the area around the display meets the frame bezel around the device's edge must be free of dents or deep scratches, and the frame must not be twisted", Samsung states.

The promotion's restrictions also state that the discount "may be cancelled without notice" and that it will be available "while supplies last."

Customers also also advised to carry product model number, serial number, or IMEI (the unique identifying number used for mobile phones) before going for the repair.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Display Repair
