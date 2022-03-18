Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay

One UI 4.1 brings plenty of improvements alongside the obligatory bug fixes and security patches.

By ANI | Updated: 18 March 2022 16:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colours

Highlights
  • One UI 4.1 was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series
  • One UI 4.1 will offer a choice of four options between 2GB and 8GB
  • The update offer improvements to Samsung Pay

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones are getting the One UI 4.1, which was introduced alongside the Galaxy S22 series.

As per a report by SamMobile, the firmware version is N98xFXXU3FVC5 (x being a different digit for different versions of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones) and should be also available in the Settings menu, under Software Update.

One UI 4.1 brings plenty of improvements alongside the obligatory bug fixes and security patches. There is now a Smart Calendar that reads dates from all messaging apps and allows for an easier input in the actual Calendar app.

Samsung Pay is another huge improvement. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 users will now be able to store their drivers' licenses, boarding passes, even car keys and movie tickets, making the Samsung app akin to Google Play and Apple Wallet.

RAM Plus is a feature that pretty much every manufacturer is now enabling in their devices, and One UI 4.1 will offer a choice of four options between 2GB and 8GB.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, One UI, One UI 4.1, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire Hollywood Studio MGM

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. NPCI Set to Launch UPI Lite to Enable Small-Value Transactions Offline
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay
  3. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire Hollywood Studio MGM
  4. Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registrations Open for Android: Rewards, System Requirements
  5. Microsoft Data Centres to Heat Finnish Homes, Cutting Emissions
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  7. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  8. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  9. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  10. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.