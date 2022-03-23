Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update in Europe: Report

One UI 4.1 debuted with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 March 2022 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 was released with the original One UI

Highlights
  • One UI 4.1 brings improvement to low-light photography
  • One UI 4.1 introduces added features to Quick Share
  • This firmware update is said to be 1,049MB in size

Samsung is rolling out One UI 4.1 firmware update for the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series, as per a recent report. The Galaxy S10 lineup was released in early 2019 with the original One UI, which was based on Android 9 Pie. The Galaxy Note 10 series that was launched in mid-2019 came with the updated Android-9-Pie based One UI 1.5. The latest version of the One UI skin debuted with the release of the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year.

A report from SamMobile mentions that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users in Switzerland are reportedly receiving the One UI 4.1 update with the version number N97xFXXU7HVC6. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ are reportedly getting the One UI 4.1 update with firmware version G97xFXXUEHVC6. In addition, the Galaxy S10 5G is said to be receiving the same update bearing the firmware version G977BXXUBHVC6 in Switzerland. There is no official word from Samsung regarding when this update will be made available to other regions.

One UI 4.1 features

The One UI 4.1 firmware update reportedly features the March 2022 Android security patch. The update is said to be 1,049MB in size. It brings features such as Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Widgets, and improved low-light portrait photography. The update also introduces Grammarly integration with the Samsung keyboard. One UI 4.1 enables Bixby Routines to automatically change watch faces and other settings on the Galaxy Watch 4.

The firmware update reportedly allows users to share Wi-Fi credentials through Quick Share. It is also said to enable users to create links to share images and videos with multiple friends. The images transferred via Quick Share feature an edit history which allows the receiver to revert edits. Furthermore, One UI 4.1 is said to add the Reflection Eraser and Shadow Eraser features to the inbuilt gallery app.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1440x3040 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3100mAh
OS Android 9.0
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 9.0
