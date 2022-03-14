Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Leak; MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to pack a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 March 2022 14:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price, Specifications Leak; MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Pixel

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to feature 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset could pack 128GB of internal storage

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to be launched soon. In a new development, a video has surfaced online that suggests the design and key specifications of the rumoured handset. It is seen sporting a hole-punch display in the video. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to come with a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The upcoming Galaxy M-series phone was earlier speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A53 for select markets.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price (rumoured)

A video posted by The Pixel shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in detail. As per the publication, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could cost between VND 10.5 million to 11 million (roughly Rs. 35,100 to Rs. 36,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in Vietnam. It is said to go on sale via offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (rumoured)

As per the leak, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could have a plastic finish. The Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is said to debut in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

For optics, the handset is said to come with a quad rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The camera will reportedly be headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Samsung is expected to provide a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
