Samsung Galaxy M53 5G renders have been leaked suggesting that the smartphone will come with a quad rear camera and a hole-punch display. The development comes a few days after the rumoured specifications of the Samsung handset were leaked. The phone is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, run One UI 4.1, and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. Reports have also suggested that Samsung may price the phone starting from VND 10.5 million (roughly Rs. 35,000).

As per the render shared by ytechb, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will get a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, and a quad rear camera setup in square module with an LED flash situated just below the cameras. The volume buttons are said to be placed on the right spine along with the power button which also doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price (expected)

According to a report, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price could be between VND 10.5 million to 11 million (roughly Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 36,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in Vietnam.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (expected)

Recently, a report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The Samsung phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, which could be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could get a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. Other cameras are said to include an 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone may pack a 32-megapixel camera. Samsung may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.