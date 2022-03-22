Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications have leaked again by a tipster, following a report last week that hinted at some of the major specifications of the upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and is expected to feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The upcoming Galaxy M-series phone was earlier speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A53 in select markets.

The latest leak by tipster Yogesh Brar tips that the phone may arrive with over 10 5G bands and Samsung may not be shipping a charger with the handset. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to run on Android 12. The South Korean company is also tipped to bring OneUI 4.1 to the upcoming handset.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (expected)

As per the latest tip, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could have a plastic finish. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G may run on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 on top. The Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is said to debut in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

For optics, the handset is said to come with a quad rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The camera setup will reportedly comprise a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Samsung is said to pack a 32-megapixel camera at the front. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G mentioned in the new leak falls in line with the previous leak regarding the smartphone last week.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price (expected)

Separately, a video posted by The Pixel earlier this month shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in detail. As per the publication, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could cost between VND 10.5 million to 11 million (roughly Rs. 35,100 to Rs. 36,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in Vietnam. It is said to go on sale via offline retailers.