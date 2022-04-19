Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Variants, Colours Leak Ahead of India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch has been set for April 22.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 April 2022 13:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Variants, Colours Leak Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will debut as the successor to last year's Galaxy M52 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will reportedly come in two colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to be powered by Dimensity 900 SoC
  • The handset is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's variants and colour options for the Indian market have been leaked by a tipster. The flagship phone from Samsung was launched in other markets earlier this month. The India launch of the Galaxy M53 5G has been set for April 22 at 12pm (noon). The leaked specifications indicate that the Indian model of the handset will come in two colour options and will feature Android 12 OS and a quad rear camera set up. This phone is the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which debuted in India last year. Samsung has not yet announced pricing of the smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (expected)

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will launch in India in two storage configurations — 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone has been tipped to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come in two colour options — Blue and Green. The Brown variant of the smartphone which is available in some markets may not launch in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is also said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and is tipped to run on Android 12 based One UI 4.1.

The handset is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The Indian variant of the smartphone will also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which was launched in other markets came with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options included 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.2. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164.7x77.0x7.4mm and weighs 176g, according to the company.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25; 90Hz pOLED Display Teased
US Warns North Korea Against ‘State-Sponsored’ Cyber Attacks on Blockchain Firms

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Variants, Colours Leak Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  2. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  4. HP Might Be Developing a 17-Inch Laptop With Foldable Display
  5. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  8. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  9. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  10. Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Working on an AR Device, Suggests New Job Listings
  2. UAE's Emirates Airline Announces Debut Into NFT, Metaverse Kingdom
  3. Ethereum Foundation Reveals It Holds $1.6 Billion in Assets: Here's the Breakdown
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Announced With a Bunch of Accessories
  5. HP Working on a 17-Inch Laptop With Foldable OLED Display: Report
  6. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus With 5-Day Battery Life Officially Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch in India
  7. India's First Portable Solar Rooftop PV Port System Unveiled in Gandhinagar
  8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to Stream in India on Voot Select From May 5
  9. iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report
  10. CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.