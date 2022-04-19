Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's variants and colour options for the Indian market have been leaked by a tipster. The flagship phone from Samsung was launched in other markets earlier this month. The India launch of the Galaxy M53 5G has been set for April 22 at 12pm (noon). The leaked specifications indicate that the Indian model of the handset will come in two colour options and will feature Android 12 OS and a quad rear camera set up. This phone is the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which debuted in India last year. Samsung has not yet announced pricing of the smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (expected)

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will launch in India in two storage configurations — 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone has been tipped to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come in two colour options — Blue and Green. The Brown variant of the smartphone which is available in some markets may not launch in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is also said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and is tipped to run on Android 12 based One UI 4.1.

The handset is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The Indian variant of the smartphone will also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which was launched in other markets came with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options included 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.2. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164.7x77.0x7.4mm and weighs 176g, according to the company.