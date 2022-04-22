Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2022 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging
  • The smartphone is available in Blue and Green colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and runs on Android 12 out of the box. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G that made its debut in India last year and is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy M-series portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. The pricing is inclusive of a Rs. 2,500 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions, according to the company. The smartphone will be available in Blue and Green colour options and will go on sale starting at 12pm on April 29 via Amazon, Samsung's official website and retail channels. According to Samsung, select Galaxy M-series users can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on the Galaxy M53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs on Android-12 based One UI 4.1. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Galaxy M53 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset also comes with Samsung's 'RAM Plus' feature that utilises up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. 

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprised of a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G offers 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It measures 164.7x77.0x7.4mm and weighs 176g, according to the company.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price in India, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
India's Smartphone Shipments Grew Just 2 Percent in Q1 2022, Realme Sees Strong Growth: Canalys

