Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price is yet to be revealed by the company.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2022 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display
  • It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with support for 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has silently been launched by the South Korean tech giant. The company's latest addition to its Galaxy M-series lineup sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 108-megapixel quad camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone has been listed on the Samsung Mobile Press website in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options. Samsung has not yet announced pricing and availability in various markets, including India.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

According to specifications shared on Samsung's website, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs on Android-12 based One UI 4.1. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The handset also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It measures 164.7x77.0x7.4mm and weighs 176g, according to the company.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple, Facing Outcry, Says App Developers Are Thriving on iPhone

