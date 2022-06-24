Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 9,000

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India has been discounted to Rs. 20,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2022 13:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 9,000

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched last year at a starting price of Rs. 29,999

  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price has been discounted by Reliance Digital
  • The Samsung phone is also available with additional bank discounts
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India has dropped by over 30 percent under a limited period offer. The Samsung phone was launched last year with a starting price of Rs. 29,999. The smartphone offers features including a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display and triple rear cameras. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It competes with phones including the iQoo Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It shows a Rs. 9,000 discount over the launch price of Rs. 29,999. The discounted pricing is applicable only through Reliance Digital under the limited-period offer. However, exact details on the period under which the discount is available have not yet been revealed.

Reliance Digital is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G via Citibank cards. There is also a Rs. 1,500 cashback on IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions.

It is important to note that the given discount is limited to Reliance Digital. However, Amazon and Samsung India websites both are selling the phone at Rs. 24,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched in India in September last year. It comes in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours.

In April, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuted in the country as the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G. The new phone starts at Rs. 26,499.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy M52 5G carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with a range of connectivity options, including 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

