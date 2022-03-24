Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is all set to make its debut in India. The handset was recently unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy M23 smartphones on March 5. Ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India, a microsite for a new Galaxy M-series handset has been spotted on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M33 unveiled earlier this month is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display and packs a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung is yet to officially announce the launch date and details, such as specifications and pricing, for the Galaxy M33 5G in India.

The microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G on Amazon contains a teaser video for the upcoming handset, referring to a new Galaxy M-series smartphone. While the teaser does not specify which phone will be launched, the filename for the teaser banner mentions Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, as spotted by MySmartPrice. A short teaser video is also included on the microsite, showing the Samsung handset in Blue and Green colour options, sporting a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

Unveiled on March 5 alongside the Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23, and Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, the new Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. It sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features an unspecified octa-core SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M33 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery. It also features Samsung Knox security and is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 165.4x76.9x9.4mm and weighs 215 grams, according to the company.

