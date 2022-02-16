Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch seems imminent as the smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification websites. The two listings don't divulge much information about Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The India launch of the upcoming smartphone is also imminent as its production has reportedly begun at Samsung's Greater Noida facility. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been tipped to launch in India by the end of February.

The Bluetooth SIG listing for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing reportedly shows that the Samsung smartphone has SM-M336B/DS as its model number that signifies the smartphone will get dual-SIM support. The listing also shows that Galaxy M33 5G will get Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Another report by MySmartPrice shows that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has also received Thailand's NBTC certification. The listing reportedly also confirms that the upcoming smartphone will get SM-M336B/DS as its internal model designation. Apart from this, the NBTC listing doesn't divulge any specifications of the Galaxy M33 5G. However, it suggests that the launch of the smartphone is imminent.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G's production reportedly began at the South Korean tech giant's manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. This hints that the smartphone may launch in India sometime soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has suggested that Samsung may launch the Galaxy M33 5G in India by the end of February. Since there is no official indication from Samsung, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

In December, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing suggests that the upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone will be powered by Exynos 1200 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Another report from December states that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery but didn't mention its fast charging support.

