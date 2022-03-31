Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Availability Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch

Samsung Galaxy M33 price in India is tipped to start at Rs. 21,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2022 15:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Availability Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to launch in India in three different colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will launch in India on April 2
  • The handset is tipped to feature a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch is set to take place on April 2 and specifications of the upcoming handset have already been teased on Amazon. Ahead of the smartphone's debut in India, pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G have surfaced online, courtesy of a tipster. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to launch with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and could sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model launched in global markets earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India, availability (expected)

As per a tweet by known tipster Yogesh Brar(@heyitsyogesh), the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone will be available in a 6GB + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs. 21,999, and an 8GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 23,999 and could go on sale in India next week. The handset is tipped to debut in three colourways in India — it was launched in global markets in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options. Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details related to pricing and availability of the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to details shared by the tipster earlier this month, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The smartphone is tipped to feature an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone is also expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handset was launched in global markets earlier this month with 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery, with 25W fast charging support. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M33

Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Availability Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch
