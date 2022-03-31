Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch is set to take place on April 2 and specifications of the upcoming handset have already been teased on Amazon. Ahead of the smartphone's debut in India, pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G have surfaced online, courtesy of a tipster. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to launch with a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and could sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model launched in global markets earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India, availability (expected)

As per a tweet by known tipster Yogesh Brar(@heyitsyogesh), the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone will be available in a 6GB + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs. 21,999, and an 8GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 23,999 and could go on sale in India next week. The handset is tipped to debut in three colourways in India — it was launched in global markets in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options. Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details related to pricing and availability of the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to details shared by the tipster earlier this month, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The smartphone is tipped to feature an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone is also expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handset was launched in global markets earlier this month with 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery, with 25W fast charging support. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.