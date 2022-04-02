Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been launched in India on Saturday as the latest model in the Galaxy M-series. The new Samsung smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh-rate display and is powered by a 5nm octa-core Exynos processor. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone carries a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including an object eraser feature and bokeh mode. Furthermore, it offers a voice focus feature that is claimed to eliminate background noise and amplify the receiver's voice during calls. Like the older Galaxy M-series phones, the new Galaxy M33 5G features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India starts at Rs.18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage version with a price tag of Rs. 20,499. However, Samsung is offering both models at an introductory price of Rs. 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in two colour options — Green and Blue — and will be available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung India online store starting April 8.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include up to Rs. 2,000 instant cashback for customers purchasing with ICICI Bank cards. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core 5nm Exynos processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. With Samsung's RAM Plus feature, the RAM on the Galaxy M33 5G can be virtually extended by up to 16GB using its inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M33 5G packs a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera unit also comprises a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports different professional photography and videography modes such as bokeh effect, single take, object eraser, and Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction). At the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

