Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India starts at Rs.18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 April 2022 12:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G offers support for 25W charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • There is a voice focus feature on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • The handset will go on sale in India starting April 8

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been launched in India on Saturday as the latest model in the Galaxy M-series. The new Samsung smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh-rate display and is powered by a 5nm octa-core Exynos processor. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone carries a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including an object eraser feature and bokeh mode. Furthermore, it offers a voice focus feature that is claimed to eliminate background noise and amplify the receiver's voice during calls. Like the older Galaxy M-series phones, the new Galaxy M33 5G features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India starts at Rs.18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage version with a price tag of Rs. 20,499. However, Samsung is offering both models at an introductory price of Rs. 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in two colour options — Green and Blue — and will be available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung India online store starting April 8.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include up to Rs. 2,000 instant cashback for customers purchasing with ICICI Bank cards. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core 5nm Exynos processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. With Samsung's RAM Plus feature, the RAM on the Galaxy M33 5G can be virtually extended by up to 16GB using its inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M33 5G packs a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera unit also comprises a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports different professional photography and videography modes such as bokeh effect, single take, object eraser, and Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction). At the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
NASA Says Sound Waves Travel Slowly on Mars Than on Earth, Perseverance Data Shows
Clearview AI Face Scanner Aims to Branch Out Beyond Police Use

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India: Check Offers
  4. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  6. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  7. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  8. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  9. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook-Parent Meta No Longer Requiring COVID Booster Shots for Staff in US Offices
  2. WhatsApp Bans 14.26 Lakh Indian Accounts in February
  3. Clearview AI Face Scanner Aims to Branch Out Beyond Police Use
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. NASA Says Sound Waves Travel Slowly on Mars Than on Earth, Perseverance Data Shows
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Come With Larger Batteries for 40mm, 44mm Models: Report
  7. E-Scooter Fires in India Trigger Safety Concerns, in Setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Push
  8. Microsoft's Cloud Business Targeted by EU Antitrust Regulators
  9. Artemis I: NASA Begins Critical Final Test on SLS Mega Moon Rocket
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.