Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is all set to launch in India today. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean electronics giant has revealed several details about the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone. Most recently, the company teased that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will pack a 5nm octa-core processor under the hood. Further, it is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch details

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch event will begin today (April 2) at 12:00pm IST (noon). The event will be livestreamed via the company's official channels.

Both Samsung and Amazon have already started teasing the smartphone via dedicated microsites. Those who are interested in purchasing the latest Galaxy M33 5G can click the “Notify Me” button on the company website to stay up to date with the developments regarding its launch and availability.

.Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India is yet to be officially announced, though the handset is said to come as a mid-range offering in the country. As per a recent leak, the handset could cost Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (expected)

So far, Samsung has confirmed a few specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The handset is teased to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will have Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by a 5nm octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

As per the Amazon listing, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will carry a quad rear camera unit. It will comprise a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the handset will have an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Like the older Galaxy M-series phones, the new Galaxy M33 5G will sport a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.