Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch could take place next week, according to a tipster. The launch of the company's upcoming midrange smartphone was recently teased on Amazon, showing the handset in two colour options. Just like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model unveiled for global markets earlier this month, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to feature a 50-megapixel quad camera setup, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared details of the handset. The specifications of the smartphone match those of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that was launched in global markets alongside the Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23, and Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. According to the tipster, the smartphone will be launched in India next week. Samsung is yet to officially announce launch details or specifications of the Indian Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model, and the smartphone was teased via a microsite on Amazon on Wednesday.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G



•6.6" FHD+ LCD, 120Hz

•Exynos 1280 SoC

•6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Cam- 50MP + 5MP (UW)+ 2MP (Depth) + 2MP (Macro)

•Front Cam- 8MP

•Android 12, OneUI 4.1

•5,000mAh battery, 25W charging



No charger, 3.5mm Jack, Side-mounted fp



Launch next week — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 24, 2022

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to feature an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to offer 128GB of onboard storage, just like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model launched in global markets earlier this month.

The Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone is also expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, with 25W fast charging support. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the tipster.