Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications Surface Ahead of India Launch; Exynos 1280 SoC, 6000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was launched in global markets in Blue, Brown, and Green colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The smartphone could be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to run on Android 12

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch could take place next week, according to a tipster. The launch of the company's upcoming midrange smartphone was recently teased on Amazon, showing the handset in two colour options. Just like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model unveiled for global markets earlier this month, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to feature a 50-megapixel quad camera setup, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared details of the handset. The specifications of the smartphone match those of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that was launched in global markets alongside the Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23, and Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. According to the tipster, the smartphone will be launched in India next week. Samsung is yet to officially announce launch details or specifications of the Indian Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model, and the smartphone was teased via a microsite on Amazon on Wednesday.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to feature an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to offer 128GB of onboard storage, just like the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G model launched in global markets earlier this month.

The Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone is also expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, with 25W fast charging support. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the tipster.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
