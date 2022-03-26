Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications have also been teased on an Amazon microsite.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 March 2022 13:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M33 5G (pictured) in global markets earlier this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display
  • Galaxy M33 5G sports a quad rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to run on Android 1

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch will take place on April 2 at 12pm IST. The launch date has been confirmed via an Amazon microsite dedicated to the midrange offering from the South Korean tech giant. The handset will be powered by a 5nm octa-core processor and pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung sports a quad rear camera setup. Details regarding the India pricing of the Galaxy M33 5G is yet to be revealed. Eager buyers have the option to click on the ‘Notify Me' button on Amazon to get an alert when the smartphone goes on sale.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will pack a 5nm octa-core processor under its hood, as per the Amazon microsite. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The Amazon listing also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Some specifications of the smartphone were leaked by a tipster earlier this month and they fall in line with those of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that was launched in global markets alongside the Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23, and Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. According to the leak, the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M33 5G sports a quad rear camera setup, as seen on the Amazon listing. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone is also expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the tipster.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Russia's Kaspersky, China Telecom Firms Added by US FCC to National Security Threat List

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  3. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  7. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  8. Realme 9 Series Phone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in April
  9. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users Launched in India
  10. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon
  3. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei to Return to Earth After Record-Breaking Stint on March 30: How to Watch Live
  4. Russia's Kaspersky, China Telecom Firms Added by US FCC to National Security Threat List
  5. Amazon Labour Union Vote Gets Underway in New York
  6. Apple Closes Russian Mir Card Loophole for Apple Pay: Sberbank
  7. Ukraine Launches NFT 'Museum of War' in Crypto Crowdfunding Push Amid Conflict With Russia
  8. Crypto Tax Amendments Approved by Lok Sabha, Set to Be Implemented Starting April 1
  9. Tesla Recalls 947 US Vehicles Over Delay in Rearview Image Display: NHTSA
  10. Spotify to Suspend Service in Russia Following New Media Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.