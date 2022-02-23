Samsung Galaxy M33 India launch is tipped to take place in March. Samsung is said to bring the new smartphone to the country in both 4G and 5G variants. The Samsung Galaxy M33 has so far been a part of the rumour mill. The 5G variant of the phone is speculated to have an Exynos SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G appeared on certification sites including the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Citing people familiar with the matter, MySmartPrice reports that the Samsung Galaxy M33 launch in India will debut in just a few weeks. The company is said to initially launch the phone in one version, though it is believed to eventually have the phone available in both 5G and 4G versions.

Last year, Samsung was rumoured to launch the Galaxy M33 5G in January. It purportedly appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-M336BU.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site. A report in January suggested that the South Korean company started the production of the Galaxy M33 5G in the country.

Last week, a support page of the Galaxy M33 5G also went live on Samsung's India website. The page carried the model number SM-E236B/DS, though it didn't give any clear references about the name of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (expected)

According to the details surfaced in the past, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G would come with Android 12 out-of-the-box with One UI 4.0 on top and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The phone could also include the Exynos 1200 SoC, with at least 6GB of RAM. It may have a quad rear camera setup, carrying a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone could also include a 6,000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to come as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G that was launched in August last year, with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The company also has the Galaxy M32 4G model in the series that debuted last year at an initial price of Rs. 14,999.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung is said to have the Galaxy M53 in the works. The latter, though, is speculated to come at a later stage.

