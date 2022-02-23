Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated

Samsung Galaxy M33 may initially come in a 4G or 5G model.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 February 2022 14:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy M33 could soon arrive to succeed last year’s Galaxy M32 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 India launch may just be a matter of a few weeks
  • The Samsung phone appeared on the company’s site last week
  • Samsung Galaxy M33 specifications may include a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M33 India launch is tipped to take place in March. Samsung is said to bring the new smartphone to the country in both 4G and 5G variants. The Samsung Galaxy M33 has so far been a part of the rumour mill. The 5G variant of the phone is speculated to have an Exynos SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G appeared on certification sites including the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Citing people familiar with the matter, MySmartPrice reports that the Samsung Galaxy M33 launch in India will debut in just a few weeks. The company is said to initially launch the phone in one version, though it is believed to eventually have the phone available in both 5G and 4G versions.

Last year, Samsung was rumoured to launch the Galaxy M33 5G in January. It purportedly appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-M336BU.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G also recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site. A report in January suggested that the South Korean company started the production of the Galaxy M33 5G in the country.

Last week, a support page of the Galaxy M33 5G also went live on Samsung's India website. The page carried the model number SM-E236B/DS, though it didn't give any clear references about the name of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications (expected)

According to the details surfaced in the past, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G would come with Android 12 out-of-the-box with One UI 4.0 on top and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The phone could also include the Exynos 1200 SoC, with at least 6GB of RAM. It may have a quad rear camera setup, carrying a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone could also include a 6,000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to come as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G that was launched in August last year, with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The company also has the Galaxy M32 4G model in the series that debuted last year at an initial price of Rs. 14,999.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung is said to have the Galaxy M53 in the works. The latter, though, is speculated to come at a later stage.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 10A Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA, 3C Certification Listings
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Spotted on US FCC, Galaxy A33 5G Tipped via Google Play Console Listing

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  2. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  5. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  7. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  8. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  10. Yamaha Wireless Headphones and Earphones Series Now in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India
  2. India's Advertisement Watchdog Issues 12-Point Guideline for Crypto, NFT Ads
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Spotted on US FCC, Galaxy A33 5G Tipped via Google Play Console Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated
  5. Redmi 10A Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA, 3C Certification Listings
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users Report Issues With Display Refresh Rate Causing Slowdown
  7. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Drops First Look at Cillian Murphy as Father of Atomic Bomb
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price in India, Storage Variants Leak Online
  10. Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.