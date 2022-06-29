Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 2,000. The Galaxy M-series phone was launched in India back in June last year with a massive 6,000mAh battery. It comes in two colour options and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a waterdrop style notch display ad packs a quad rear camera unit. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

The South Korean smartphone brand launched the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The base model is currently available on the company website and Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 12,999, while the top-end option is listed with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. The handset is available in Black and Light Blue colour options. We've reached out to Samsung to comment on the price drop.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. As mentioned, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood, along with up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy M32 carries a quad rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M32 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

