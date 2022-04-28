Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in Russia: Report

Samsung Galaxy M31s is also receiving the March 2022 security patch with this update.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 April 2022 17:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in Russia: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M31s was initially released with the Android 10-based One UI 2.5.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s users are currently receiving this update
  • It brings a revamped UI design, Color Palette
  • Samsung has also updated stock apps like My Files, Samsung Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M31s is purportedly receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in Russia. This smartphone was originally launched in 2020 with the One UI 2.5 skin which was running over the Android 10 operating system. Since then, it has also got the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The latest update includes the March 2022 security along with numerous bug fixes and performance improvement tweaks as well. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is a slightly beefier version of the Galaxy M31, which has also received One UI 4.1.

Samsung is rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy M31s in Russia according to a recent report by Sammobile. It supposedly bears the version number M317FXXU3DVD4. The One UI 4.1 update brings a revamped UI to the Galaxy M31s. It includes the Color Palette feature that modifies the UI accent colours based on your selected wallpaper. This change is also reflected in stock apps, Google apps, and third-party apps,

Stock apps like My Files, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard have also been updated. It is claimed to improve the system security and privacy of the Galaxy M31s by adding privacy indicators for depicting active camera and microphone usage. Furthermore, the Privacy Dashboard allows users to easily toggle system-wide access to the camera and microphone.

Samsung Galaxy M31s users will be automatically notified when their smartphone is eligible for the update. Users can also manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. So far, only users in Russia are reportedly getting this update. There has been no official word from Samsung regarding its plans for a global rollout. However, other regions are expected to start getting this update in the next few weeks.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy M31 had also received the One UI 4.1 update in India.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung, One UI 4 1, Android 12
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 6 SE Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of May 6 Launch

